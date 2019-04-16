Notre Dame Cathedral on fire in Paris A fire broke out at the famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A fire broke out at the famous Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

About an hour before the Notre Dame Cathedral caught fire, a woman says she was leaving the historic building when she noticed a sweet moment between a man and a young girl.

That moment lives on thanks to the photo that woman took — but now she needs help finding those in the picture.

The man had a smile on his face as he lifted a young girl into the air by her hands, as though he was swinging her around. She was grinning, too, with her blonde hair tied up in a pink hair tie.





The little girl was wearing a light pink coat with polka dot pants and black Nike shoes. He was wearing a green coat, black pants and a pair of white tennis shoes.

The photo Brooke Windsor posted to Twitter captured the girl while both feet were off the ground in front of the cathedral, on a day with bright blue skies. Others in the background were walking, riding bikes and taking photos and selfies with the 850-year-old church before it was destroyed in a fire.

“I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire,” Windsor tweeted.

She says she took the photo at 5:57 p.m. Monday in Paris, France. The first emergency call came in at 6:20 p.m., CNN reported, and the cathedral fire became visible at about 6:40 p.m.

“I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it,” Windsor continued. “Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this.”

I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. Now I wish I had. Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this pic.twitter.com/pEu33ubqCK — Brooke Windsor (@brookeawindsor) April 16, 2019

Windsor later clarified that she does not know if the photo is of a dad and his daughter.

“It’s simply the dynamic I observed from them while debating on interrupting this moment,” she tweeted. “It may be an uncle, brother, friend, who knows until we find them.”

The photo has been retweeted more than 111,000 times as of Tuesday morning.

“While the main structure (of the cathedral) has been saved, firefighters were unable to save the central spire, which had been added during a restoration project in the 19th century,” CNN reported.

Officials say “the cause of the fire was not immediately known,” according to the New York Times.

The cathedral is “more than a historical monument,” according to the translated cathedral website. “This cathedral is above all ‘the House of God and the House of Man’ because this building is loaded with human and Christian experience.”