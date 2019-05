Venezuela Mucarsel-Powell: “Seeking refuge from a brutal dictatorship in this country should not be a crime” May 13, 2019 01:58 PM

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala (FL-27) held a press conference on May 13, 2019 to provide an update on efforts to protect Venezuelans currently living in the United States from deportation.