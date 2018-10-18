Petrocaribe corruption scandal stoking tension in Haiti

Tensions are running high in Port-au-Prince Tuesday, one day before a protest march is called in reaction to a burgeoning Petrocaribe corruption scandal that embroils members of Haiti's government.
5.2 magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti

5.2 magnitude aftershock rattles northern Haiti

Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti President Jovenel Moise’s visit to Taiwan

Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti

Comedian Conan O’Brien visit lives on in Haiti

Conan O’Brien went to Haiti to let Haitians fire back at President Donald Trump over reportedly describing the country as “a shithole.” As a thank you, Haitian artist Anthony Louis Jeune memorialized the comedian’s image on the back of one of the

