Petrocaribe corruption scandal stoking tension in Haiti

Survivors sifting through the rubble of their earthquake-toppled cinderblock homes in northern Haiti on October 7, 2018 were rattled by a magnitude 5.2 aftershock that threatened to raise the death toll of 12 even further.
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse addresses his nation following the resignation of Prime Minister Jack Guy Lafontant and his cabinet. Moïse appeals to Haitians to end the practice of turning to violence to express their frustrations.
As Haiti entered a third day of civil unrest, some airline flights to the country resumed. Haitians had been protesting a 38 percent gas price hike by the government with flaming road barricades and sporadic looting.
Satellite imagery shows a less organized Hurricane Beryl as it gets closer to the Caribbean islands on Saturday, July 7, 2018. The latest tracking map shows Beryl approaching Puerto Rico and Haiti by Sunday night or early Monday.
Satellite imagery of Hurricane Beryl as it makes its way toward the Caribbean islands on Friday, July 6, 2018. At 11 a.m., Beryl was located about 1,045 miles east, southeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving west at 15 mph.
Haiti President Jovenel Moise discusses his nation’s electricity needs with Taiwanese officials during his recent visit to Tapei. Taiwan recently agreed to give Haiti a $150 million low-interest loan for its rural electricity grid.
A group of small business owners will gather to protest what they claim to be displacement by a developer who recently bought two shopping centers in Little Haiti and wants to develop condominiums there.
In this sixth installment of Making it in America, a video series highlighting the impacts of immigrant entrepreneurs in Florida, viewers will see what Fabrice Tardieu has accomplished as a Haitian entrepreneur and how his work has impacted his co
Conan O’Brien went to Haiti to let Haitians fire back at President Donald Trump over reportedly describing the country as “a shithole.” As a thank you, Haitian artist Anthony Louis Jeune memorialized the comedian’s image on the back of one of the
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.