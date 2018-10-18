Swimmer found dead at Guantánamo Bay

A swimmer who went missing in the Caribbean off the coast of the Guantánamo Bay naval base has been found dead, the Navy said Thursday.
The Navy withheld identification of the swimmer until 24 hours of the person’s family was notified.
Prison troops, Navy base sailors as well as the Coast Guard and base firefighters mounted an air, land and sea search after the swimmer’s companions notified authorities about the disappearance on Tuesday, said spokesman J. Overton. The body was recovered on Wednesday.
Overton called it “a tragic loss for the entire Guantánamo Bay family,” a reference to the estimated 5,500 to 6,000 U.S. forces and civilians who live on the 45-square-mile base, 1,800 of them assigned to the wartime prison of 40 captives.
