Miami Argentines gear up for a vote in the ‘most critical election of all’

A broad cross-section of flag-waving Argentines — from tourists on vacation to decades-long Florida residents with U.S. citizenship — rallied among palm trees in Miami Beach recently, chanting their support for Argentine President Mauricio Macri as his unlikely reelection bid comes to a head in less than a week’s time.

Mired in sharp political polarization and a deep recession, Argentina will hold its presidential election on Sunday, at a time of general instability in the region. Chile, Argentina’s neighbor to the west, has been gripped by violent clashes triggered by concerns over economic inequality. And Bolivia, its neighbor to the north, has seen protests break out after its own high stakes presidential race.

Determined to make their voices heard, the folks rallying in Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood plan to participate in the upcoming election by casting a vote in person at the Argentine consulate on Brickell Avenue in Miami on Sunday, or voting by mail, a new initiative from Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Many who were in South Florida as visitors said they planned to end their vacation right before election day, so they could fly back to Argentina in time to cast a ballot.

“I’m not sure if I’m going to be able to vote or not. I think there’s a chance I won’t be, because I haven’t filed my paperwork in time, but I’m prepared to move heaven and earth for a chance to vote,” said María Alejandra Liva, who moved from Argentina to Hialeah three months ago. “Because the truth is that this next election will really determine what the country’s future will look like.”

The biggest rival to Macri’s center-right ticket on Sunday will be Alberto Fernández, a member of the historically populist Peronist party, whose running mate is former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, one of the country’s most popular, and divisive, political figures.

In an Aug. 11 primary, which served as an informal poll, the Fernández-Fernández ticket won by an overwhelming margin. The result spooked investors worried about a return of the former president’s populist policies. A market crash followed, destabilizing Argentina’s economy and compounding a crisis that made Macri’s reelection seem so unlikely in the first place.

For the embattled president, the negative economic indicators at the end of his term — including an unemployment rate of 10.6%, the highest in 13 years, and a poverty rate of 35.4%, the highest since Argentina’s 2001 economic collapse — are a product of the financial morass he inherited from his predecessors.

When Fernández de Kirchner was in office, her two terms were marked by oppressive interventionist policies and populist measures that led to a ballooning public deficit. But for the people gathered in North Beach, “Cristina’s” biggest flaw is her track record of graft and cronyism, with the former president having been indicted in 11 corruption cases since stepping down. That’s why protesters said they stand behind Macri, even though many conceded his government has been far from perfect.

“We have to fight so that Macri is able to keep going. He hasn’t gotten everything right so far, but I think he’ll get better,” said Alicia Iglesias, who has been living in South Florida for 20 years. “We have to fight so that Argentina doesn’t go back to the way things were done in the past, with those corrupt, shameless liars. We all know what Peronism is like.”

Tomas Blaquier, who arrived from Argentina five years ago, agreed with that assessment.

“[Peronists] have been robbing us with zero respect for the constitution. Our message here is, ‘enough with corruption’,” he said. “[Macri] had an opportunity four years ago to generate a change, and what we want is for him to press on with that change.”

Patricio Gahan drove to North Beach from Weston with his family to take part in the protest. “My kids obviously didn’t feel like coming,” he said. “But I think it’s important that they understand that you have to do things like this to get your country ahead.”

He dismissed the front-runners ahead of Sunday’s vote as “thieves and corrupt” and held aloft a sign that read “que nos devuelvan lo que nos robaron” (They need to give back what they stole from us).

The concerns of those gathered at the North Beach rally are likely representative of the great majority of Argentina’s 30,000-plus expat community able to vote in Miami, experts say. In legislative elections in 2017, Macri’s coalition won almost 94% of the votes cast at the Argentine consulate. It was his heaviest margin of victory anywhere in the world.

‘WE DON’T WANT OUR COUNTRY TO BECOME VENEZUELA’

As expats in South Florida, many Argentines have come in contact with the growing Venezuelan diaspora fleeing economic disaster and political oppression. They see a potential rise to power of Macri’s left-wing challengers as an event that could lead their country down Venezuela’s path.

As Iglesias put it: “We don’t want our country to become Venezuela.”

Perceived kinship between Fernández de Kirchner’s camp and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro regime was a recurrent source of irritation.

“Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner don’t denounce Maduro,” said Karina Cristean. “Mauricio Macri does denounce him, along with his dictatorship.”

Added Liva: “If we went back to a Cristina Kirchner government, we’d be going the way of Venezuela, because they like that same model. And she’s friends with Maduro, the man who’s become a dictator in Venezuela. If they win, it gives you this sense that we would be headed straight to that model, and become that type of country.”

Liva said she had been on her phone “24/7” trying to keep up with news from back home over the last couple of weeks. She said she has yet to decide whether she would ever move back to her homeland.

“Whether I go back or not depends mainly on what happens on Sunday,” she said. “It hurts me a little bit to say that I’m not sure. Hopefully, things go well and it’ll be an option. But today all I can say is that I don’t know.”

Sunday’s vote has similar stakes for Blaquier.

“I’ve been living here for five years and I want to go back. Over there I have family, parents, friends, and the kind of values that are important to me. But it all depends on what happens with the election,” he said. “If Macri loses, I don’t think I’ll go back. I really think this will be the most critical election of all.”