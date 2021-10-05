She stops at NC food mart to buy a lottery ticket — and wins a big retirement fund

William Jordan and his wife won the $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. (Credit: NC Education Lottery)

A North Carolina couple can retire with a little more peace of mind.

That’s because William Jordan and his wife won the $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot prize, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“My wife purchased the ticket,” Jordan said in a news release. “Normally, we’re together but she was by herself that day.”

Jordan’s wife brought their quick pick ticket, which randomly assigns numbers, from the Family Fare supermarket on Rowan Street in Fayetteville for Friday’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

The Fayetteville couple took home $77,828 after taxes at the lottery headquarters Monday in Raleigh, according to the release.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games where players have the choice of buying tickets via online play or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, according to the lottery service.

Tickets are $1 and drawings take place every night — with Tuesday’s jackpot totaling $148,000, the lottery service said. The odds of winning are 1 in 962,598.

Ticket sales from each of the NC Education Lottery’s games help raise more than $900 million for education each year.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

