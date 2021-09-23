Driver accused of murder after repeatedly running into man in parking lot, SC cops say

A South Carolina driver is facing a murder charge after officials said he repeatedly ran into a man.

A South Carolina driver is accused of hitting a man with a car — then backing up and running into him again.

Dustin Lyn Hammond, 28, is charged with murder after the man was found dead in a business’ parking lot last week, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies in a news release didn’t list an attorney for Hammond, who was taken to jail on Wednesday.

Officials said Hammond was walking with a man at about 1 a.m. Sept. 15 when the two ended up near the Hanover Mortgage Co. office. “For unknown reasons,” he got into a stolen Honda Accord and started accelerating toward the man, hitting him, according to officials.

“Hammond then backed up and proceeded to strike the victim with the car multiple times, resulting in his death,” the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

Deputies said a passerby found the body of the deceased man hours later, and officials identified him as 30-year-old Jeffrey Grant. News outlets report he went by the nickname CJ.

Hanover Mortgage, which didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Thursday morning, in a statement told WHNS: “The victim is not associated in any way with these businesses and our thoughts and prayers go to all their families.”

In addition to murder, Hammond is charged with grand larceny of an automobile, officials said.

