Leonardo DiCaprio lists California estate he got for his dad. Look inside $5.7M home

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

“Titanic” actor Leonardo DiCaprio has listed the estate he purchased in the popular Los Feliz neighborhood just three short years ago. The almost century-old home has a shiny new price tag of $5.75 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

DiCaprio purchased the house from singer Moby for his 77-year-old father, George DiCaprio, according to multiple outlets including the New York Post and Dirt. The “Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood” star upgraded his pops to a $7.1 million home in the same area, Dirt reported.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

The older home, built in 1926, has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms spaced out over 4,644-square-feet and an indoor/outdoor floorplan that is so popular in the City of Angels, according to the listing.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor

Features of the home include high ceilings, a formal dining room, family room with tower ceilings, outdoor living room, a pool and spa, and a study/yoga area, the listing on Realtor.com says. The home itself is extremely private and hidden from the street by large hedges and a “forest-like setting.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor

It was Moby who originally gave the house a “facelift” by installing a new kitchen, steam room, and more, Mansion Global reported.

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles. DiCaprio is helping to launch the $12 million America’s Food Fund aimed at helping low-income families, the elderly and those whose jobs have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. Among those teaming up for the launch are philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and the Ford Foundation. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

DiCaprio is one of the most famous faces in the world who has been capturing the attention of audiences since the 1980s. He shot to fame in the ’90s with “Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet” and the Academy Award winning “Titanic.” He finally won a much-coveted Oscar in 2015 for his role in the period drama “The Revenant,” Biography.com said.