Monsoon topples hundreds of trees in Arizona, photos show. Take a look

A monsoon storm toppled over trees at the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale, Arizona, on July 23, 2021. Photo from McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

Storms have been rough on Arizona.

Last Thursday, monsoon storms raged across much of the state downing trees and flooding streets, parks, washes and creeks.

The storms did a particular number on trees.

A golf course in Scottsdale temporarily shut down after one storm downed hundreds of trees last Thursday.

“This is more than 10 times the damage I’ve ever seen here,” Eric Case, the McCormick Ranch Golf Club superintendent told ABC15.

Case told the TV news station he had only experienced 20 downed trees in the past. He said Thursday’s storms toppled an estimated 220 trees on the golf course.

The golf club plans to reopen July 30, according to their website.

A Scottsdale park didn’t get out of the storm unscathed either.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park shut down after the same July 22 storm. Multiple trees fell over, some extending across pathways.

A railroad weaves through two acres of the park and takes guests on a 10-minute ride through the desert arboretum, according to the park’s website.

Trees and branches can be seen in photos toppled over the tracks and against one locomotive. The park will reopen Thursday, nearly one week after its initial closure.

A Scottsdale Albertsons parking lot also saw overturned trees. One downed tree destroyed a Chase Bank sign, according to the video footage from July 24.