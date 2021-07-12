Stuck in traffic jam, man jumps from I-10 bridge into Louisiana river below, video shows

A Louisiana man faces criminal trespass charges after authorities say he jumped from the I-10 bridge into the Atchafalaya River during traffic caused by a car accident. Screengrab from Khory Vaughan / Facebook

A man had to be rescued after hurling himself over the Atachafalaya Basin Bridge in Louisiana on Friday, multiple outlets report.

He soon found himself in police custody.

“They all had their guns drawn on me, told me get on the ground,” Jimmy Jennings told KATC, recalling how hard it was to put his hands up “since I hurt my shoulders from the fall.”

Hours earlier, Jennings and his friend Khory Vaughan were stuck when a 10-car pileup snarled traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge above the Atchafalaya River, according to the news station.

Online video shows Jennings take a running start before jumping over the ledge and into the water near Butte La Rose, about 120 miles west of New Orleans. The 13-second clip was posted on social media, where it’s racked up more than 137,000 views as of Monday.

“We are familiar with the water [and the area], but I don’t think [Jimmy] was prepared for what came with it,” Vaughan told WBRZ. “He treaded water for about three hours and started to lose all strength.”

Jennings roamed the area for another hour before agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to locate him Friday evening.

The viral prank left the Lafayette man with a sore shoulder — and a summons for criminal mischief and trespassing, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told McClatchy News. Authorities said they don’t condone anyone pulling such a dangerous stunt.

In hindsight, Jennings agreed that jumping into the river wasn’t the best decision and said he’s “only alive thanks to his faith and rescuers,” WBRZ reported.

“It’s no one else but God that saved me,” he later wrote on Facebook. “I can promise you that I almost died like 5 times but the man upstairs said he was[n’t] ready for me.”

Video of the stunt drew mixed reactions among social media viewers.

“There is a fine line between bravery and stupidity!” one person commented on Facebook. “I have seen 8-10 feet gators off that bridge!”

“Man we gonna give you donkey of the day,” wrote another. “But glad you came out alright.”