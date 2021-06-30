Mother arrested in deaths of 3 children in East Los Angeles

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's official works on the scene after three young children were found dead in a bedroom at a residence in East Los Angeles, Monday, June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) AP

Detectives arrested a mother for investigation of murder in the deaths of her three small children in East Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Sandra Chico, 28, was being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to appear in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday, a Sheriff’s Department statement said.

The statement said the arrest was based on the detectives’ preliminary investigation and that no additional information was available.

It was not immediately known if Chico had a lawyer to speak on her behalf.

The children, two boys and a girl, who were all under 3 years old, were found in a bedroom in their home around 12:45 p.m. Monday after a family member called for help, according to Lt. Chuck Calderaro. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.