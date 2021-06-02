Droves of worried relatives fill road after fishing teen vanishes on Louisiana lake

The search for a missing teen on Louisiana’s Lake Bistineau has taken a dangerous turn, due to the growing number of distraught people who have descended on the area, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Sheriff’s Office photos

UPDATE: A body was found in the lake just after 7 a.m. Central Time Wednesday and the Bossier Parish Coroner is en route, officials reported.

The search for a teen missing in Louisiana’s Lake Bistineau has taken a precarious turn, with a growing number of distraught family and friends descending on the spot, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the teen was fishing with a friend Tuesday when their boat flipped at the southern end of the lake, about 40 miles southeast of Shreveport.

“More than 100 family members and friends arrived at the scene throughout the afternoon and evening, and most of them are parking alongside the road,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

“Sheriff (Julian) Whittington encourages motorists to use extreme caution in the area, especially overnight and as day breaks when more vehicles will be on the highway.”

Authorities are calling it a recovery effort, rather than a rescue.

The teen’s identity has not been released. He went missing near the Lake Bistineau Spillway, officials said.

“A call came in around 4 p.m. Tuesday about two teenage boys who were involved in a boating accident near the dam at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154,” officials said.

“The boys had been fishing when their boat capsized. One of the teens made it safely out of the water, while the other one didn’t.”

Multiple departments are participating in the search, using boats, drones and sonar equipment, officials said.

Lake Bistineau covers about 15,500 acres and is a popular spot for fishing, boating and kayaking, Premier Angler reports. The lake dates back 200 years, but was stabilized in 1935 with a permanent dam, Louisiana State Parks says. The water is as deep as 25 feet in spots, the state reports.