Fake ride-share driver speeds off with woman as male friend gets out, Tennessee cops say

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, are looking for the driver of a black four-door Chevrolet pickup truck accused of kidnapping and raping a woman who got into his vehicle believing it was her ride share. Metro Nashville Police Department

Police in Tennessee are looking for the driver of a black pickup truck accused of kidnapping and raping a woman who got into the vehicle with a male friend believing it was their ride share.

As the friend was trying to help her out of the pickup while they were being dropped off, police said the driver sped away with the woman inside.

The pair was leaving a bar in downtown Nashville around 2:45 a.m. on Monday when they climbed into the back of a 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a news release.

Police described the pickup as having “multiple Harley Davidson insignias, including a front vanity plate.”

The driver was a white man wearing a camouflage shirt who looked to be in his 50s with salt and pepper hair. After picking up the woman and her male acquaintance, he reportedly took them to a short term rental on 9th Avenue North in Nashville.

“The male exited the truck and was attempting to assist the victim from the vehicle when the driver sped off with the woman still in the pickup,” police said.

According to the release, the woman was driven to “a field some 30 minutes away and sexually assaulted.” The driver then took her back to Nashville and dropped her off.

Police are searching for a black Chevy pickup with “multiple Harley Davidson insignias” and a Tennessee American Eagle Foundation vanity license plate. Metro Nashville Police Department

Police said the truck has a Tennessee American Eagle Foundation vanity license plate and a tool storage box in the bed.

“The vehicle also has a tint strip on the windshield, fender flares and running boards,” police said. “The Chevrolet bowtie emblem is black on both the front and back of the vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.