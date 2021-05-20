Man hides after JCPenney jewelry theft — then falls through ceiling, Illinois cops say

An apparent jewelry theft gone wrong in Illinois ended with a busted ceiling and a trip to the hospital early Tuesday.

Around 5:45 a.m., police responded to a JCPenney in Springfield after the store’s alarm was triggered, WICS reported.

When they arrived, they found a badly damaged exterior door that appeared to have allowed someone inside, according to WAND.

While setting up a perimeter around the business, police noticed someone walking around in the store, according to the outlet.

The man tried to run away and climbed into the ceiling to evade police, WCIA reported.

But the ceiling couldn’t hold him and he plunged through, police said, suffering several injuries in the fall, according to WAND.

Police said he was found with stolen jewelry and burglary tools, WCIA reported.

The 37-year-old man was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to WICS.

Police haven’t commented on his current condition.

The incident is under investigation, according to WICS. Police haven’t said what charges if any the man will face.

The man was previously arrested in connection to a burglary in which he’s accused of using a ceiling to get into the building, per WCIA.

