Treasure hunters walk into a bar — and a bomb squad was called, Minnesota sheriff says

Treasure hunters found mortar possibly from the Korean War era and took the discovery to a Nimrod, Minnesota, bar, prompting a bomb squad response, officials say. Photo from Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

A group of treasure hunters in Minnesota went to a local bar to show off their discovery.

Then a bomb squad had to be called.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, the group was searching around a bridge with a metal detector Sunday when they found what appears to be mortar from the Korean War era.

They drove the “possibly live” ordnance to the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod to show others. Then they called the sheriff’s office from the bar, officials say.

The sheriff’s office asked the Crow Wing County bomb squad, which is one of four in the state, to go to the scene and take the mortar.

“At the time of them taking possession of the mortar, it’s unknown if the device was still live or not,” the sheriff’s office said. “The mortar will be disposed of in a safe manner.”