Watch this meteorologist win over internet after ‘psychedelic’ weather report glitch

A TV meteorologist delivered the weather forecast — and plenty of laughs — when a glitch during her live broadcast turned into a “psychedelic” experience.

She’s won over the internet with the hilarious video.

Jennifer McDermed at FOX 9 in Minneapolis was in the middle of a weather report Tuesday when the screen turned dizzy and a bit trippy. Suddenly, an image of herself multiplied numerous times.

“That’s funky,” McDermed said through laughter. “I don’t really know what’s going.”

McDermed took the glitch in stride and even walked off screen, only to reappear as if she was leading a conga line followed by images of herself.

“That was too many of me,” she said. “I can’t even handle myself, let alone 10 of me.”

“It was like psychedelic and groovy,” an anchor joked.

The video has since garnered national attention. It got a laugh from Jimmy Fallon, who played the clip during The Tonight Show.

Good Morning America, Fox News and CBS This Morning have also broadcast the video.

“Can all weather forecasts be like this from now on,” George Takei tweeted.

A Kansas native, McDermed was a meteorologist at KMBC 9 in Kansas City before joining the Minnesota TV station in January 2018.

Now she’s trying to leverage her newfound fame into accomplishing her dream — appearing in a Marvel film.

“Does this count as a super power, Marvel?” she tweeted. ”Can I be in your movies now??”