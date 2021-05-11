You can bid on Stephen Curry’s custom Bruce Lee shoes to help Atlanta shooting victims

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is shown in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Atlanta. Curry can be seen wearing the custom-made shoes now on the auction block at Goldin Auctions (AP Photo/John Bazemore) G AP

On the court, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is helping his team — currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference — look like a genuine threat in the upcoming 2020-21 NBA play-in tournament.

Off the court, Curry is teaming up with the Bruce Lee Foundation to help the victims of the March 16 Atlanta-spa shootings, when a gunman killed eight people, six of them Asian women, according to a news release.

Curry is auctioning off custom-made sneakers worn by the two-time MVP during an April 4 game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Game-worn shoes Photo courtesy of Goldin Auctions

In partnership with Asian Americans Advancing Justice – Atlanta and Goldin Auctions, the shoes are currently on the auction block and have reached over $10,000 in bids so far. The shoes feature images of martial arts legend Bruce Lee and his family, along with a quote from the “Enter the Dragon” star — “under the Heavens, we are one family.”

All proceeds from the auction will go to families impacted by the shootings along with programs in Atlanta that are dedicated to Asian-American advancement, the release said.

“After all we have been through this past year, let alone in the history of our country, people still deal with unnecessary tragedy and are afraid for their lives. We have to do better,” said Curry, according to the release. “We have so many faithful Asian American fans that have supported me along this amazing journey. We represent them on the court and I feel the love no matter where I go.

“The shoes are a small way in which I can stand with this community, honor and support the victims of this tragedy, while also bringing awareness to Lee’s timeless teachings,” he continued. “We are all human beings on a quest to fulfill our purpose and that energy should be used to uplift and love each other to the fullest. Anything else is a waste of our existence.”

In addition to the images and the quote, the custom Under Armour Curry 8s echo Lee’s Onitsuka Tiger black and yellow shoes — which were given new life in the form of Uma Thurman in the action film “Kill Bill.”

“Under the heavens, there is but one family.” Photo courtesy of Goldin Auctions

“I think Stephen’s gesture is a beautiful example of allyship and solidarity in action,” Shannon Lee, CEO of the Bruce Lee Family Companies and chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Bruce Lee Foundation, said. “I am honored he, Curry Brand, and Goldin Auctions would choose my father and my family as the symbol for the idea that we are all one family, as my father said, and therefore must all stand for one another. I am grateful to be able to be a part in some small way of assisting those families that have had tragedy land at their door.

“We thank Steph, Curry Brand, and Goldin Auctions and are honored to use our collective platform to support the victims’ families and charities dedicated to Asian American advancement.”

Game-worn shoes Photo courtesy of Goldin Auctions

The auction will close on May 22.