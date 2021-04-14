French Montana seeks $5M for Selena Gomez’s old home in star-studded CA neighborhood

The lavish home is listed for $4.99 million Screen grab from Realtor.com

It appears that five years is long enough for rapper French Montana to stay in one area in the hills of Los Angeles, California. The Hidden Hills home he bought from singer Selena Gomez years ago is back on the market for $4.99 million.

Pool table Screen grab from Realtor.com

The musician purchased the house in 2016 for $1.7 million less than the current listing price, which is probably because he added a “custom $400,000 recording studio” to the property, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It’s also not the first time French Montana listed the home. “Last year, he put it on the market for $6.6 million,” according to the LA Times.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The main house offers massive scale with floor-to-ceiling windows, and a beautiful outdoor courtyard perfect for entertaining,” the listing said. “Five bedrooms, five baths, five fireplaces, stone tile floors, wine cellar, theater, built-in bar, and impressive formal dining room. The kitchen is equipped with a Sub Zero fridge/freezer, Wolf Range/Oven, dual dishwashers, chef’s island, breakfast nook area and large pantry.”

Outdoor dining area Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 8,600-square-foot property is in the capable hands of real estate agent Mary Fitzgerald, who is featured in Netflix’s series “Selling Sunset” and works for The Oppenheim Group Real Estate.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“This is an epic property that has been celebrity-owned,” Fitzgerald told TooFab. “It offers an incredible music studio where French recorded many of his hit songs. It’s previously owned by Selena. The compound includes a pool, spa, massive motor court and is a stunning Tuscan style estate.”

The estate sits on just over three acres, according to the listing.

“There are no other homes at $5 million in this area that compare to this private compound,” said Jason Oppenheim, owner of The Oppenheim Group, according to TooFab. “It checks off every box any buyer could want...a main house with massive scale, soaring ceilings, and an unbelievable flat yard with plentiful grassy areas as well as a magnificent pool and outdoor entertaining space.”

Three-time Grammy nominated rapper French Montana waves to the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons in New York, Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Kathy Willens AP

French Montana, a Moroccan-American rapper, is known for his chart topping hits “Unforgettable,” “No Stylist” and “Writing on the Wall,” according to All Music.