Biden gun control actions to be announced as South Carolina reels from mass shooting

President Joe Biden is expected to announce gun control actions on Thursday as South Carolina reels from a mass shooting.

Five people were shot and killed and another person was injured Wednesday near Rock Hill, officials said.

The five people who died were identified as a doctor, his wife, their two grandchildren and a man who was working at the home in York County, along the North Carolina border, The Herald reported.

An hourslong search for the suspect ended early Thursday morning, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson didn’t release the suspect’s name or condition.

The tragedy unfolded the day before Biden was set to share details about his executive actions on gun control.

“This Administration will not wait for Congress to act to take its own steps — fully within the Administration’s authority and the Second Amendment — to save lives,” the White House said Wednesday.

The Biden administration said the six parts of the plan include:

Proposing a rule to crack down on so-called “ghost guns” without serial numbers, which make them difficult for police to trace

Proposing a rule to “make clear when a device marketed as a stabilizing brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle”

Draft “red flag” legislation for states to take up, which would allow officials to temporarily take guns away from people at risk of causing harm

Putting money toward efforts to curb violence in communities

Publishing an annual U.S. Department of Justice report on gun trafficking

Nominating David Chipman as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, which has gone without a confirmed leader for more than five years

“The recent high-profile mass shootings in Boulder — taking the lives of 10 individuals — and Atlanta — taking the lives of eight individuals, including six Asian American women — underscored the relentlessness of this epidemic,” the White House said in its fact sheet. “Gun violence takes lives and leaves a lasting legacy of trauma in communities every single day in this country, even when it is not on the nightly news.”

As the country awaits the president’s official announcement, some social media users referenced the recent South Carolina shooting.

“Today is the day America makes a turn and puts a focus on saving lives,” wrote Fred Guttenburg, parent of a student killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. “Anyone who doubts the importance of today, here is the latest preventable but inevitable mass shooting. We are better than this.”

The North Carolinians Against Gun Violence Action Fund also weighed in after the shooting in their neighboring state.

”Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and community effected by this gun violence,” the group said in a statement. “Mass shootings are essentially a daily occurrence in this country and we are heartened by President Biden’s executive actions to help curb gun deaths.”