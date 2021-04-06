Runaway dog falls into SC storm drain. First responders come to the rescue, video shows

A South Carolina dog gave its family the slip “just long enough” to get itself stuck in a storm drain, according to the Spartanburg Police Department, but help wasn’t far off.

Spartanburg first responders arrived on the scene to rescue Lizzy the dog, video shared Tuesday shows.

How Lizzy wound up down in the dark, whether she was chasing a cat or just took an unlucky tumble, police didn’t say.

Firefighters and animal services officers surrounded the storm drain, video shows, pulled away a manhole cover and revealed Lizzy standing several feet below, yapping up at them.

One of the men climbs down a ladder, plucks Lizzy out of the wet green muck, and hands her off to another man perched above, who quickly reunites her with her family standing nearby.

“Say it with us now: Awwww,” the police department said.