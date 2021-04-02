National

Capitol on lockdown after police officers rammed by vehicle, suspect in custody

The United States Capitol Building western facade and cupola, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA.
The United States Capitol Building western facade and cupola, on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA.

The U.S. Capitol is locked down due to an “external security threat.”

Two Capitol police officers are injured after someone rammed into them with a vehicle at an access point, according to U.S. Capitol Police. A suspect has been taken into custody.

Both officers and the suspect have been taken to a hospital, Capitol Police said.

Additional perimeter fencing around the Capitol was removed in late March, but an inner perimeter fence still remains in place.

Mitchell Willetts
