‘Won’t die with a mask on.’ Mayor of Alabama tourist town scoffs at COVID restrictions

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon commented on federally mandated COVID rules and says he refuses to “hide” from the virus. Screengran from Orangebeachal.gov/

The mayor of a coastal Alabama town has taken a hands-off approach when it comes to his community’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, despite guidance from public health experts.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon doesn’t deny that COVID-19 is real. During an appearance on FM Talk 106.5’s “The Jeff Poor Show” on Tuesday, he revealed that one of his “best friends in the world” was among the more than 544,000 Americans who have lost their lives to the virus.

Still, he says the virus has become too politicized.

“I’ve always said we can’t shut the world down,” Kennon told show host Jeff Poor. “If I die, I die from COVID — I won’t die with a mask on, and I won’t die hiding from it. I will die continuing to push for the freedoms in this country and my freedom as an American to make a decision about what’s best for me. And that’s sort of the way we approach it down here.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s Safer at Home order this month, which requires residents to wear a face mask while out in public.

Kennon, who’s been mayor of the small tourist town since 2008, said Orange Beach hasn’t seen a surge in COVID-19 cases like other cities. He said that while local hospitals have seen high rates of hospitalizations due to the pandemic, they aren’t much different from what they’ve experienced during heavy flu seasons.

Ventilators were never in short supply, Kennon said, adding that, “We’ve had hundreds of thousands of people here and ... that silly word ‘superspreader’ never happened.”

“You can’t trust any of the numbers you see, in my opinion,” he said, according to Poor.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has recorded more than 512,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 10,500 deaths since last March, state data show. The state has confirmed more than 11,000 new cases in the last two weeks, with more than 47,000 hospitalizations statewide.

In Baldwin County, home to Orange Beach, the rate of infection is “high” with about 9,100 confirmed cases per 100,000 people, according to DPH data.