Deputy US Marshal shoots, kills man while attempting arrest

Police in North Carolina say a deputy U.S. marshal shot and killed a fugitive during an attempted arrest on outstanding warrants, prompting a vigil by mourners at the scene.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued a news release saying officers with the Marshals Service's regional fugitive task force approached the man Tuesday morning to arrest him on outstanding warrants.

The release said one of the officers shot him after perceiving “a lethal threat." Authorities say they found a gun where the shooting happened, at a gas station on the east side of the city.

Frankie Jennings, 32, who is Black, was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement members were hurt.

The police department said none of its officers were involved in the attempted arrest but that its detectives are investigating what happened. Charges in the outstanding warrants against Jennings included assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Joel McNelly said at a news conference.

The police department referred questions about the deputy marshal who shot Jennings to the Marshals Service. Marshals Service officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Mourners later gathered at the scene for a candlelight vigil. News footage showed several dozen people attending. Mourners brought flowers and balloons, and noted that Jennings was shot on his birthday.