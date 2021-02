The Latest: Records lows, ice, snow in much of US

Igee Cummings walks through the snow Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Houston. A winter storm dropping snow and ice sent temperatures plunging across the southern Plains, prompting a power emergency in Texas a day after conditions canceled flights and impacted traffic across large swaths of the U.S. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

The Latest on winter weather across the U.S. (all times local):

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska saw a number of low-temperature records broken as Arctic air sits over the Plains.

The National Weather Service said record lows were broken early Monday in Omaha, Lincoln, Hastings and North Platte.

In Omaha, the temperature dropped to minus 15. Lincoln hit minus 16. In Hastings, the temperature fell to minus 26. North Platte saw a low of minus 29.

Even with the record-breaking temperatures, none fell as low as Valentine in north-central Nebraska, which saw the mercury dip to minus 33.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is urging people to be cautious as road conditions worsen amid a winter storm.

The agency says people should not travel unless necessary.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said impacted roads are being treated and plowed and there were no major issues as of late morning.

Shelters and warming centers were opened in Nashville, Paris, Jackson and Memphis.

SEATTLE — A winter storm that blanketed the Pacific Northwest with ice and snow is causing lingering problems.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Oregon are still in the dark after heavy snow and then ice brought down tree branches this weekend and blocked storm drains in Washington state and Idaho, raising concerns about flooding.

Portland General Electric’s map of power outages listed 288,922 customers without electricity, most in Clackamas County. At least 4,000 power lines were brought down by ice and tree limbs and multiple transmission lines were severely damaged by the storm that swept through this weekend.

The winter weather wasn’t giving up its grip in the Cascade Range, where heavy snowfall was expected at times all week.

CONCORD, N.H. — In New Hampshire, snow Monday night was expected to turn to sleet and freezing rain Tuesday.

State-run COVID-19 vaccination sites and testing clinics will be closed Tuesday.

State officials were reaching out by phone to reschedule everyone for appointments later in the week.

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Weather Service says several cities are experiencing record lows amid a winter storm that's dropping snow and ice in a huge swath of the U.S.

The weather station in Hibbing/Chisholm, Minnesota, saw a record low of minus 38 degrees, while Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hit minus 26 degrees.

La Crosse, Wisconsin, reached a record low of minus 19.

In Dallas, the low could drop to just 1 degree Monday. The weather has prompted a power emergency in Texas, where rotating power outages were initiated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials urged people to stay off the roads after one round of wintry weather hit the state and another was forecast to start Monday afternoon.

“We already have some accidents on our roadways,” Gov. Andy Beshear said during a morning news conference. “It is slick and it is dangerous.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for central and western areas of the state and an ice storm warning for eastern Kentucky. Up to 9 inches of snow is forecast for central parts of the state and officials said the eastern part of the state could see about a half-inch of ice accumulation.

CHICAGO — Warming centers in Chicago are staying open as temperatures in the city and across the region linger well below freezing.

WBBM-TV reports that some community centers, various public libraries, the Chicago Cultural Center and several park district locations were open Monday. Police stations also are available as warming centers. The National Weather Service says the high was expected to reach 12 degrees. The city is warning residents that 8-12 inches of snow was expected through Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Police said they have investigated nearly 75 weather-related crashes caused by a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the past 24 hours, according to a Facebook post.

As weather conditions deteriorate across the state and temperatures remain at or below freezing, ice is accumulating on the roadways and troopers urged drivers to stay off the roads.

The state Department of Transportation said on Facebook that all state-maintained roads in East Baton Rouge Parish “have been deemed unsafe due to the ever changing winter weather conditions.” Drivers on westbound Interstate 10 were being diverted onto other roads.

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of disaster as frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills grip the state.

Wind chills dropped as low as minus 30 in some areas overnight Sunday and temperatures will struggle to be above zero, adding to nearly a week of extremely low temperatures in much of the state, the National Weather Service said.

The low temperatures put stress on utility and natural gas providers, which were asking customers to conserve energy during the cold snap. The emergency declaration allows of state resources and personnel to be used to help with response or recovery operations under certain circumstances.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing slick conditions with the state Department of Transportation reporting ice on roads and bridges throughout much of the state.

The agency posted photos and video of snowy interstates on Facebook and urged people to stay home so crews can work to clear the roads.