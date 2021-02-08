Chicago Teachers Union advances school reopening plan; delegates cast ‘no confidence’ vote against mayor, CPS

CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union delegates have agreed to ask all 25,000 members to vote on a tentative reopening deal with Chicago Public Schools.

The majority of the 600-member House of Delegates voted Monday evening in favor of sending the proposed agreement to members, the union confirmed via Twitter. Voting is expected to take place this week, and the deal would have the first group of students start returning to schools on Thursday.

At the same time, the union’s delegates passed a “no-confidence” resolution against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the CPS leadership, with 90% voting in favor, CTU said in a tweet.

Though Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson announced the reopening framework as a “tentative agreement” over the weekend, union representatives were quick to clarify that there was no agreement until members weighed in.

Now that the delegates have spoken, the framework will go to members, who must approve or reject the deal.

Under the tentative framework, the first group of students and staff — pre-K and special education cluster programs — would return on Thursday. When schools briefly opened to those groups in January, fewer than 1 in 5 eligible students attended.

Subsequent groups would be staggered, with staff returning ahead of students: Kindergarten through fifth grade staff would go back Feb. 22, followed by their students on March 1. Sixth through eighth grade staff would go back March 1, followed by their students on March 8.

The vote by delegates does not necessarily indicate support for the framework, but that they believed members should get to decide. During the delegates meeting, some CTU members tweeted their reasons for opposing the reopening framework.

An executive board member and delegate from Ogden International High School, Kenzo Shibata, shared a nuanced perspective, indicating he thought the deal should be sent to members but that as a member he would vote no.

“After 17 years in the system, I know that their promises are as good as dirt. Once we enter our buildings, the risk is all on us. I will strike before I put my family at risk,” Shibata wrote. “I’m also proud of the TA the officers fought for. It’s far more than the board would have ever offered us without the threat of a strike, but I just can’t trust CPS. So, I’ll be voting YES on giving the deal to membership to vote on it.”

Union sources have said they believe the deal represents the best that could be achieved at the table, although the union did not receive everything it wanted.

During a members meeting Sunday afternoon, CTU President Jesse Sharkey told members the tentative framework appeared to be “the amount of progress in written form that we believe that we can achieve on this current path.”

Sharkey said they had reached a turning point. In one direction, members could take a vote and ratify the framework, which would then govern the return to buildings.

“The other path looks like us being locked out and going on strike,” he said. “... It’s not clear to me that if we strike, we automatically get more.”

Monday’s vote to send the proposal to the full union membership happened to occur hours after the death of noted former CTU President Karen Lewis, who led the union to a strike in 2012, the first in a half-century, and famously tangled with former Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

On Monday, the current Chicago mayor sidestepped a question about whether Lewis’ death might affect CTU’s internal voting on a schools reopening deal, instead offering more tributes to Lewis.

“I think this is a time for us to have incredible reverence for Karen, who was really brilliant, smart, everything I’ve heard about her, and her name has come up quite a bit in the last couple weeks about how she handled things and just was able to really be a fierce advocate for teachers but also had a great love of this city,” Lightfoot said. “I’m sure as people gather, her life will be present and on their minds, but I can’t speculate about whether that will have an effect on the ultimate vote.”

Asked Monday about the CTU’s contract ratification vote — and some comments from CTU members and leaders that the deal isn’t official until members approve it — Lightfoot said she respects their process and that’s true.

“That’s all true,” Lightfoot said. “As we said yesterday, it’s a tentative agreement.”

Lightfoot said the dispute over schools reopening has two takeaways for her.

“We need to create a process of healing. This has been a very tough process for everybody in the CPS ecosystem, notably our students and their parents. I heard and continue to hear from many of them who believe their voices were drowned out and they were’t heard,” Lightfoot said. “The commitment I’ve made to them … is I will do everything I can to make sure they have a seat at the table on anything that relates to their education and the education of their children.”

She also said city leaders need to focus on “the recovery for our children and our young people in this city.”

“Part of what we need to do in moving forward is commit ourselves to making sure that we are forcefully articulating a set of values around the recovery of our students and our young people,” Lightfoot said. “Those are the two big things that I take from this experience with getting schools reopened.”

———