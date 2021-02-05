Unique insects built giant nest clinging to tree, Texas officials say. What are they?

A large nest hanging from a tree branch Kenedy, Texas, was built by Mexican honey wasps, the only U.S. wasp species to produce honey, wildlife officials say. Phot from Christopher Nelson.

What built this huge nest clinging to a tree branch in Texas?

Here’s a hint: the insect produces honey, but it’s not a bee.

Texas Parks and Wildlife shared a photo Friday taken by residents in Kenedy, a small town southeast of San Antonio. The large gray nest is crawling with insects identified as Mexican honey wasps.

A state entomologist said the nest sizes vary widely, but this one is “pretty large.”

Mexican honey wasps are the only species of wasp in the U.S. to produce honey, officials say.

Described as “social insects,” Mexican honey wasps build paper nests in tree canopies and shrubs, according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. While there are 16 species, only one type has been reported in Texas.

“Mexican honey wasps, much like honey bees, are considered beneficial insects. They are nectar gatherers, pollinators, and have been known to feed upon harmful insects such as the Asian citrus psyllid, which causes greening in citrus,” Texas A&M AgriLife Extension says. “The honey and larvae of the Mexican honey wasp are documented as a delicacy consumed by the Popolocas people of Los Reyes Metzontla, Mexico.”

The wasps are not aggressive if left undisturbed, officials say.