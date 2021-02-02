National

Woman pours boiling water on sleeping boyfriend and records it on Snapchat, IL cops say

A Roselle, Illinois, woman is accused of pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend, which she recorded on SnapChat, DuPage County State’s Attorney says.
An Illinois woman is accused of pouring boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend and recording it on SnapChat, authorities say.

The boyfriend recalled watching skin fall off his arms after his girlfriend doused him with the pot of hot water as he slept on a couch in their Roselle apartment, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He frantically searched for his car keys, which his girlfriend had hidden, and drove himself to a hospital, authorities say.

“I kinda feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well,” the girlfriend captioned the SnapChat video, including a shrugging shoulder and blowing kiss emoji, authorities say. “(He) still cried & beg me to drive him to the hospital.”

The boyfriend was hospitalized in a burn unit for nearly two weeks as doctors performed skin graft surgery for burns from the Jan. 2 incident, authorities say.

Alexis Sykes, 22, was charged with aggravated battery by caustic substance and aggravated domestic battery. She was arrested Jan. 19 in Mississippi.

Police did not release a motive in the case.

Roselle is a Chicago suburb.

Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
