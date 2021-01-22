Bigfoot hunting season? Oklahoma lawmaker introduces bill to help find elusive beast

A Bigfoot statue is in a running pose in front of a produce/antique store in Biscoe, N.C., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Bigfoot spottings go back hundreds of years, though there remains no concrete proof the elusive beast actually exists.

Now, an Oklahoma lawmaker is determined to help find the folklore legend.

Rep. Justin Humphrey, of Lane, Oklahoma, filed a bill Wednesday that would create a Bigfoot hunting season in the state.

Humphrey wrote in the bill the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission would be tasked with creating hunting season dates and specific hunting licenses and fees, should the bill pass.

He made clear in a video message Thursday the hunting season would be for the capturing of the beast, not for its killing. He hopes to secure a $25,000 bounty for Bigfoot’s trapping.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking a little step back, having a good time (and) enjoying the outdoors,” the Republican lawmaker said. “If you don’t like Bigfoot, you don’t have to participate, but there are a lot of people who would love to come out.”

The goal, Humphrey said, is that Bigfoot hunting season would attract tourists and bring in extra revenue to the state.

Oklahoma already hosts the Honobia Bigfoot Festival, an annual three-day event for people no matter if you’re a “skeptic, enthusiast, believer or a true encounter veteran.”

A Bigfoot hunting season would likely coincide with the festival and Humphrey hopes it would last for a full month.

“What we’re trying to do is promote that festival, promote that area, get people to come in to that area,” he said. “Because we believe if people come to our area, they will want to come back and tell their friends.”

Of course, while many people have claimed they have spotted the ape-like creature, there is no proof of its existence.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, which catalogs sightings of Bigfoot, says there have been 106 in Oklahoma. Reports of Bigfoot sightings in North America date back more than 400 years, according to the organization.

The capturing of a Bigfoot in Oklahoma could make a believer out of Humphrey, who told The Oklahoman he has never seen or heard any sign of the beast.

“But I have some people that I know that are good, solid people who I will guarantee you 100% have said they have had experience with Bigfoot,” he told the newspaper. “So, I know there are people out there that you will not convince that Bigfoot doesn’t exist.”

Humphrey said in his video message he hopes the wildlife department will support the bill, but it’s unclear if they will.

There are plenty of doubters about Bigfoot, including those in the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

“We use science-driven research, and we don’t recognize Bigfoot in the state of Oklahoma,” Micah Holmes, a member of the department, told KOCO.

Humphrey admitted in a press release he has filed legislation of more serious matters — but said tourism is just as important as any other issue.

“The overall goal is to get people to our area to enjoy the natural beauty and to have a great time, and if they find Bigfoot while they’re at it, well hey, that’s just an even bigger prize,” Humphrey wrote.

He told The Oklahoman chances of the bill passing are about 50-50. The first Oklahoma legislative session is Feb. 1.