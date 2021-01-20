Man wielding kitchen knives repeatedly stabs woman outside Waffle House, SC cops say

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a woman repeatedly in a Waffle House parking lot. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A South Carolina man accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman early Wednesday in a Waffle House parking lot was still holding a large kitchen knife in each hand when police arrived, according to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding to a 911 call, Dorchester County deputies and Summerville police showed up to the Waffle House in Knightsville around 4 a.m., where they got into a brief standoff with Marcus Tyrone Myles, 20.

Several times, police ordered Myles — a Summerville resident — to drop the knives he was holding.

Myles initially ignored the commands, but eventually put the knives down and was placed under arrest, according to a sheriff’s office release.

A 34-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds was rushed by ambulance to Trident Medical Center, where she underwent treatment for her injuries.

Myles has been booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center and faces a charge of attempted murder, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.