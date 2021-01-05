Tyler Perry says Georgia runoff was ‘too important to miss’ — so he flew home to vote

Actor Tyler Perry says he flew home to vote in the Georgia Senate runoff on Tuesday after he never received his requested absentee ballot. Screengrab of Tyler Perry / Twitter

Filmmaker Tyler Perry was one of millions of Georgians to cast their ballot Tuesday in the state’s highly anticipated Senate runoff election.

In fact, Perry says he hopped on a plane and flew home after his requested absentee ballot never arrived in the mail.

“Hey Georgia, Is anyone else having this problem?” the media mogul wrote in a Twitter post Monday. “I ordered my absentee ballot on December 2nd. I’m told it was mailed on the 4th. I still don’t have it!”

His question drew thousands of responses and captured the attention of voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, who explained that Perry needed to cancel his requested ballot and show up in-person to vote on Election Day.

Hey @staceyabrams, I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss! — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) January 4, 2021

Perry replied: “I flew home because I didn’t get it. I will be there early in the morning. Too important to miss. Too important to miss!”

In a Twitter video posted Tuesday morning, the “Madea” star was seen sporting the iconic “I’m a Georgia voter sticker” after leaving his polling precinct near Atlanta.

“Y’all get out and vote,” he says in the clip. “Get out and vote! Get out and vote!”

Republicans are fighting to retain control of the U.S. Senate as GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue face high-stakes challenges from Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Voters have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast their ballot, or those who went the mail-in route can check the status of their ballot by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.