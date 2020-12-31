Chipotle is giving away free burritos on New Year’s Eve. Here’s how you can get one

Chipotle is giving away thousands of free burrito codes on New Year’s Eve, the company says. AP

Sitting at home may not be your dream New Year’s Eve celebration, but Chipotle is taking the edge off yet another pandemic holiday with free food.

The restaurant is giving away thousands of free burritos on Thursday to those who watch the YouTube New Year’s Eve livestream, the company said.

During the event, a host will announce a special code. The first 21,000 people who text that code to 888-222 will receive a text message with a Chipotle Rewards credit for one free burrito.

You’ll need a Chipotle Rewards account to redeem. Don’t have one? No problem — you can sign up after receiving the credit, the company said.

You must be at least 13 years old to enter and entries are limited to one person per phone number.

The livestream begins at 10:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 here.

Actress Storm Reid and vlogger Juanpa Zurita are hosting the event, which includes appearances from Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, RuPaul, David Blaine, the D’Amelio family and many more.