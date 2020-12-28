Coyote unexpectedly appears on beach to snag a ‘huge’ fish dinner, Texas photos show

Photos show a coyote on the beach eating a fish at the Padre Island National Seashore near Corpus Christi, Texas. Screengrab from Padre Island National Seashore on Facebook.

A coyote appeared on a Texas beach and snagged a big fish dinner, photos show.

The Padre Island National Seashore shared the photos by a visitor of the “unexpected” coyote walking across a shoreline during the daytime. While coyotes are usually spotted at dawn or dusk, this one couldn’t resist an opportunity for fish, National Park Service officials say.

“This crafty coyote saw the chance for a free meal and was captured in several photos by one of our visitors,” Padre Island National Seashore posted on Facebook. “As you can see, the coyote made its way onto the shoreline and snagged a delicious fish for dinner.”

Photos show the coyote walk out of a dunes and scan the shoreline before feasting on the “huge” fish laying on the beach. The fish was already washed ashore, officials said.

Coyotes seeking food along beaches isn’t unheard of. In North Carolina, for example, coastal communities have grappled with ways to manage the coyote population after they destroyed sea turtle eggs and killed a resident’s cat, The News & Observer reported.

According to Padre Island National Seashore, coyotes are more commonly spotted in nearby grasslands and dunes than sandy beaches.

Padre Island National Seashore is the longest span of undeveloped barrier island in the world located near Corpus Christi.