4.7-magnitude quake is latest in swarm of temblors to rattle Nevada area, USGS says

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Nevada on Monday afternoon is the latest in a series of dozens of quakes in the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. No damage or injuries were reported.

The 3.2-mile deep quake hit about 16 miles from the small town of Mina, Nevada, and less than 115 miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.

Light shaking from Monday’s earthquake could be felt in Sierra National Forest and Pine Grove, California, according to USGS.

Monday’s quake came after multiple earthquakes have shaken the region recently. A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck Saturday near Mina, Nevada, according to USGS.

The California-Nevada border has been rattled by earthquakes in recent weeks, McClatchy News reported. During the first week of December, at least 40 earthquakes shook the region.

The biggest quake had a 5.1 magnitude. It also happened about 15 miles south of Mina, Nevada, according to USGS.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.