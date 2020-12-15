This triple-sized penthouse designed by Tom Clancy (’Jack Ryan’) has sold

The triple-sized Baltimore penthouse where late author Tom Clancy lived has sold in an auction, according to Elite Auctions.

Clancy put $15 million into the elegant 12,000-square-foot home, combining and remodeling three penthouses on the sixth floor of Baltimore’s Ritz-Carlton Residences.

“It did sell at auction on December 12th, but like traditional real estate, we cannot disclose price or buyer until it settles,” Tara McLean, president of Elite Auctions, confirmed in an email.

The Sacramento Bee first wrote about the residence on Nov. 24, 2020.

One of the world’s best-selling authors, Clancy wrote military and spy thrillers, such as “Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger” and “The Hunt for Red October.” Clancy solely wrote most of the popular Jack Ryan novels until 2010. He was born and raised in Baltimore. He died in 2013.

“Style, intelligent design and functional beauty: These attributes were among the criteria prioritized by this property’s former owner, beloved New York Times best-selling author, Tom Clancy,” according to the official listing.

The penthouse at 801 Key Hwy #P-10A, built in 2010, is a four-bedroom, six-bath, architecturally stunning residence located along the city’s waterfront. The residence takes in stunning views of the harbor and skyline.

Clancy designed the penthouse with huge rooms and 10-foot ceilings. The home features a gourmet kitchen and formal dining room. A private elevator opens up to a large foyer, and the living room alone spans 1,500 square feet. There are two elegant offices with custom bookshelves. Four balconies and two corner terraces show off the river. The primary suite has spacious sitting areas, his-and-her ensuite baths and separate walk-in closets and dressing areas.

There’s a full gym and a home theater, too.

The Ritz-Carlton sits on five acres in the heart of Baltimore’s Federal Hill waterfront.

