Mariah Carey teams up with virtual brand to bring Christmas cookies to your door

Mariah Carey just launched a new, delivery-only cookie line — just in time for the holidays.

The singer’s virtual brand of boxed treats, Mariah’s Cookies, went live Dec. 4, offering a dozen or half-dozen assortment of fresh-baked cookies in classic flavors including Chocolate Chunk, Lemon Cooler and Spiced Oatmeal Raisin, according to a news release.

Seasonal flavors are also available in a pre-set “Holiday Hits” variety pack, which includes Gingerbread, White Chocolate Cranberry and Pumpkin cookies.

“Yay, cookies!” Carey said in a statement. “We love ‘em during the holidays ... love ‘em all year round!!”

The brand was launched on National Cookie Day.

The “All I Want for Christmas (Is You)“ crooner teamed up with restaurant franchise Virtual Dining Concepts to bring boxes of her sweet treats to 30 major markets across the U.S. Among the Mariah’s Cookies delivery locations are Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Kansas City and Sacramento.. Ordering is available on the company’s website and also via third-party services including Postmates, GrubHub, Door Dash, Uber Eats and Seamless.

“As Mariah is synonymous with the holidays and celebration, we will make sure that her special holiday flavors are available not only for the holidays but year-round,” Robert Earl, Co-Founder of Virtual Dining Concepts, said in a statement. “It has been an inspiration to work with Mariah to develop this brand and to get it launched in time for National Cookie Day and the holiday season.”

Carey, a five-time Grammy Award Winner, is riding high in the success of her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” which landed at number one on the New York Times’ Best-Sellers list. The songstress is also set to star in her first-ever Christmas special streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting Dec. 4.

As of Friday, her 1994 smash hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” remained atop Billboard ‘s Holiday 100 Chart, where it’s held the top spot for 41 weeks.

