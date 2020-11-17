Severed feet of bald eagles dumped near neighborhood, Minnesota officials say

A Bald Eagle is shown flying, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012. The bald eagle was recently removed from the endangered species list but remains protected by laws that prohibit harming them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Authorities need help finding the person or persons responsible for severing and dumping the feet of eight raptors, including four bald eagles, in a residential area in Minnesota last week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release on Monday.

“On Thursday, November 12, 2020, the feet from eight raptors were discovered along the west side of Cherry Lane, approximately 500 feet south of Lake Road in Woodbury,” the release said. “A preliminary investigation by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service showed that the raptor feet were dumped in tall grass just off the sidewalk. Each of the 16 feet had the talon (claw) removed from each toe. A forensic examination is under way to obtain additional evidence.”

Raptor, which is a species of bird that primarily hunt and feed on vertebrates, including bald eagles are fully protected by federal law. The “unlawful take or possession of a bald eagle” or their parts can result in a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or a $100,000 fine, under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the release states.

Officials believe that the claws might have been targeted to sell as accessories.

“A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts,” USFWS agent Patrick Lund said. “We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”

USFWS is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved. Any person with information about the raptor parts found can contact Special Agent Andrew Daiber at 651-778-8360, Conservation Officer Joe Kulhanek 612-271-8044 or Minnesota’s Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-652-9093.