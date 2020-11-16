Mail-carriers held at gunpoint in 4 robberies as man stole mail, Texas officials say

Houston man indicted in connection with armed robbery of mail carriers (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) AP

A Houston man is accused of taking part in the armed robberies of at least four mail carriers since June, federal officials said Monday.

Xzavier Ivar Shephard, 20, is accused of approaching and threatening mail carriers and demanding their “arrow key,” which is used to large open mail boxes often used in apartment complexes, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said in a news release.

The suspected robbers would then leave in a Buick registered to 20-year-old Xzavier Ivar Shephard, according to Patrick, who serves the Southern District of Texas.

Shepard was charged with aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery, according to prosecutors. If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison.

He was set to appear in federal court via video on Monday.

Mail-theft cases have been on the rise in the Houston area, especially when it comes to suspects nabbing mailbox keys, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, KHOU reported in October.

Some Harris County residents decided not to mail in their election ballots out of fear that the mail would be stolen, according to KHOU.