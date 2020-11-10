Trump campaign wants Georgia to count all ballots by hand for recount

An election worker handles ballots as vote counting in the general election continues at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) AP

President Donald Trump’s campaign is requesting a “full hand-count” of votes during a recount in Georgia.

Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading the president’s recount team in Georgia, has made a series of requests to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as the state prepares for a recount amid a razor-thin margin.

As of Tuesday morning, President-elect Joe Biden led Trump by 12,291 votes in Georgia, according to state data.

The Associated Press declared Biden the overall projected winner on Saturday, but it has not yet called the race in Georgia.

“Most importantly, the Secretary of State should announce a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county due to widespread allegations of voter irregularities, issues with voting machines, and poll watcher access,” Collins wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “We can – and we will – petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the Secretary of State fails.”

The Trump campaign, Collins said, is also asking for a “full comparison” of absentee ballots and in-person and provisional ballots cast in Georgia. It also wants Raffensperger’s office to “check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot.”

“We are hopeful he (Raffensperger) preemptively take this action today to ensure every Georgian has confidence in our electoral process,” Collins said.

The requests come a day after Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler demanded the secretary of state’s resignation, calling the handling of Georgia’s election “an embarrassment,” McClatchy News reported.

Raffensperger’s office has denied claims of widespread voter fraud and election mismanagement.

“We know the system counted properly,” Gabriel Sterling, who manages the state’s voting system, said Monday. “We know the ballots that were there were counted properly and correctly. “We’re going to have an audit to prove it.”

In Georgia, the losing candidate can request a recount if the margin is less than 0.5% percent of total votes cast. An election superintendent can also request a recount, McClatchy News reported.

During recounts, ballots are typically scanned and counted by machines — not people.

“The state’s new touchscreen voting machines print paper ballots that voters then insert into scanners. During a recount, these paper ballots are re-inserted into machines to be counted,” McClatchy News reported.