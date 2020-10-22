The much-maligned mullet is back. And there’s a national contest to find the best one

The once-mocked mullet is making a comeback and there’s a competition to see which kid in American has the best looking one. USA Mullet Championships photo

The mullet hairstyle popular in the 1980s has made an unexpected comeback during the coronavirus pandemic — and before you ask, it’s not clear who is to blame.

Bleach-blond “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic is mentioned a lot, and fingers are also being pointed at pop singer Miley Cyrus, the daughter of 1990s mullet icon Billy Ray Cyrus.

Either way, the insanity has reached a point where USA Mullet Championships are being staged to see who can best represent the hairstyle’s motto: “Business in front, party in the back.”

A winner in the under-18 category will be announced next week, and photos of the 10 finalists are everything you’d imagine: short mullets, long and flowing mullets, multi-color mullets, Mohawk mullets, even Jheri curl mullets.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The South clearly has the nation’s richest mullet culture, with five of the 10 finalists being from southern states, including two from Texas. However, Michigan had the most overall entries, organizer Kevin Begola told McClatchy News. He guesses that’s because his organization is based there, but it could just be that Michigan loves mullets.

“It was great to see a California mullet sneak in the Top 10,” Begola said. “The mullet is back and it is glorious. It is the freedom that 2020 needed. It is the mudflap, the Tennessee top hat, the beaver paddle, the COVID camper shell, the 10/90 and so much more. It is about living the mullet lifestyle and having fun with it.”

The Institute of Beauty and Wellness agrees, having recently reported the gender neutral hairstyle began to regain its footing among women as early as 2016, and spread more recently to men.

The pandemic sped things up, when COVID-19 forced barbershops and salons to close, according to a Wall Street Journal article published in June. People had to cut their own hair, and photos of something called the “quarantine mullet” started showing up on social media.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Mullet aficionado Seth Hamed has a Facebook page (Mullet Mavens) devoted to “the mystery and wonder of the greatest hairstyle ever.” The site makes clear humor is part of the mullet’s mystique.

“During this pandemic it just seems like everybody’s looking for a reason to have a sense of humor,” Hamed told The Wall Street Journal.

USA Mullet Championships has more contests ahead for men and women, including “a longest mullet” competition and a category for people over 55.

The prizes are modest, including $500 in the kids contest and a pack from Miracle Flow hair products. But Begola said entrants are mostly in it for the notoriety.

“It was really needed as a good distraction from all the craziness,” Begola said. “A really good mullet will grow with you. It takes on a personality of its own and you need to embrace the lifestyle. It is all about living life to the fullest.”

The once-mocked mullet is making a comeback and there’s a competition to see which kid in American has the best looking one. USA Mullet Championships photo