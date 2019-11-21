Hidden camera in elementary school boys’ bathroom gets worker arrested, Texas cops say

A man in Texas was arrested after police say maintenance workers discovered a hidden camera in an El Campo elementary school bathroom.

Maintenance workers at Northside Elementary School found a small hidden camera in the boys’ bathroom on Monday, police said in a news release. The camera had photos and video of students who’ve yet to be identified, officials say.

Police arrested Scott Gelardi, a contract food worker with Aramark, when he arrived at the school for work the next day, the release said.

Scott Gelardi, 42, is charged with a number of offenses after workers found a hidden camera in an elementary school bathroom, Texas police say. Wharton County Jail

Police say they didn’t find cameras in other bathrooms on campus and that there’s no evidence that Gelardi, 42, had physical contact with students.

In a statement shared by police, the El Campo Independent School District said it is disturbed by the incident.

“El Campo Independent School District is saddened, disturbed, and angered by the alleged actions of this individual. We thank and applaud the El Campo Police Department for its work related to this incident.”

Gelardi is charged with possession of child pornography and possession with intent to promote, both felonies. He’s also charged with invasive visual recording, according to jail records. His bond is set at a collective $70,000.

The investigation is ongoing and the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit is assisting with forensic electronic device examinations, according to the release. Police say Gelardi could face more charges.