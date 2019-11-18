Chick-fil-A says it will stop donating to charities accused of being anti-LGBTQ

Chick-fil-A says it will no longer donate to organizations that have been accused of being anti-LGBTQ.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation announced Monday that it will give only to organizations that do work in the areas of homelessness, hunger and education starting in 2020.

It has committed $9 million to initiatives in the three areas, a news release from the foundation said.

The foundation is “introducing a more focused giving approach to provide additional clarity and impact with the causes it supports,” the news release from the foundation said.

Chick-fil-A previously donated to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to its 2018 990 form posted on its website.

Both of these organizations have opposed same-sex marriage in the past, according to CNBC. They’ve also been criticized for their “stances on homosexuality,” Bisnow reported.

“We made multi-year commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, according to CNBC.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation will “no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact,” the release says.

These charity partners could be faith-based and non-faith-based, the release says.

The foundation is expanding its partnership with Junior Achievement USA to “support education” and its partnership with Covenant House International to “address youth homelessness,” the release said.

It will also give $25,000 to local food banks at each new Chick-fil-A location, the release says.

Chick-fil-A will also continue giving scholarships to team members and supporting local organizations with True Inspiration Awards, the release says.