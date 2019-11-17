4 dead, 6 wounded in mass shooting in southeast Fresno home. No arrests, police say

We’ve removed the paywall on this story as a public service to provide the broadest access to the latest information. To support local journalism and reporters bringing you important breaking news such as this, please consider a subscription to The Fresno Bee. Click here to subscribe.

At least four men were killed and six others were wounded Sunday night in southeast Fresno when gunmen sneaked into a backyard party and opened fire on dozens of people watching football. It was the third mass shooting in California in less than a week.

In an update just before 10 p.m., Fresno police said 10 people had been shot just before 8 p.m. in the backyard of a home on the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue near Caesar Avenue. The neighborhood of single-story homes remains cordoned off and nearby roads including Peach and Olive avenues were closed to traffic at 11 p.m.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Lt. Bill Dooley, a spokesman for the Fresno Police Department, told reporters. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reid said that at least 35 people were at the home when the shooting took place.

“Thank God that no kids were hurt,” he said.

Police declined to comment on a getaway vehicle.

“We’ll do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice,” Reid told reporters outside the home.

The victims were described by police as “Asian males” between 25 and 35 years old. Three died at the scene and a fourth died at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police said five others were taken to CRMC and are expected to survive. Security was tight at the Fresno hospital late Sunday as a large and steadily growing group of the victims’ family and friends gathered in crowded the lobby.

Investigators declined to provide details on the type of weapon used in the attack and also declined to comment on a motive. Police were going door-to-door in search of surveillance video that might help investigators together the incident, which occurred about a half-mile south of Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives field office in San Francisco were responding to the shooting, the federal agency confirmed.

Neighbors describe fear, violence in area

Choua Vang said Sunday’s shooting wasn’t the first one in the neighborhood. His next door neighbor’s house was shot at last week.

“It makes me feel unsafe to be outside when the sun’s down,” he said.

Vang often works on his car in his driveway, but now he said he’s nervous to do that and even suspicious of joggers in the neighborhood. He said he worries about his family members who work graveyard shifts and come home late at night.

“We’re thinking about moving out of the neighborhood,” he said. “We don’t know how many more shootings there will be.”

Other neighbors declined to share their names but said they heard as many as 10, rapid-fire gunshots.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot to death early in the day at a home in 3900 Block of East Dwight Way. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.

“Our prayers are with the families of the many victims of this recent senseless and criminal act in our community,” Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez, who represents the neighborhood, said a statement late Sunday. ”This action is not a reflection of our community and our officers are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led up to this, but more importantly to bring all those involved to justice.”

Hours after the shooting, some neighbors lingered in driveways near the crime scene, but most residents had turned out the lights. Some neighbors waited outside the scene for up to an hour before they were allowed past crime tape.

Several California mass shootings in recent days

The shooting Sunday punctuated a rash of mass shootings across California in a little more than two weeks. So far in 2019, the state has seen more than three dozen mass shootings, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit organization tracking the issue.

On Saturday, a man shot and killed his estranged wife and three of their four sons, ages 3 to 11, before turning the gun on himself. One of the boys survived the attack in the Paradise Hills home, where police said they had responded to previous domestic violence calls.

In Santa Clarita, a suburb north of Los Angeles, a 16-year-old opened fire Thursday on classmates at Saugus High School, killing two classmates and wounding three others. The teen gunman, who also shot himself, died Friday at a hospital. Thousands attened a vigil Sunday as police continued searching for a motive in the attack.

And before Halloween, eight people were killed in two separate shootings at parties in the East Bay and in Long Beach.

In Orinda, east of San Francisco, rival gangs opened fire inside an Airbnb rental, striking 10 partygoers in what the Contra Costa sheriff described as a “blood bath.” At the time, the city’s officers had been several miles away from the city for at least two hours, according to the The Mercury News of San Jose, when calls for service started pouring in.

New guns laws to coming to California

The shootings come weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed new laws that expand the availability of gun violence restraining orders and place stricter limits on the number of firearms Californians can buy each month.

Starting in July 2021, Californians will be allowed to purchase one long gun per month. People younger than age 21 won’t be allowed to obtain those weapons, with few exceptions for law enforcement officers and military service members.

Under a separate law, the state will soon allow teachers and co-workers to request a court take a gun away from someone they believe to be dangerous. Currently, only law enforcement agencies and immediate family members are able to ask for a so-called gun violence restraining order. It takes affect Sept. 1.

More than 12,000 people died in the state from firearms between 2014 and 2017, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.