Several hurt in shooting at Los Angeles-area high school, deputies say

A mass shooting took place Thursday morning at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, near Los Angeles, sheriff’s officials reported on Twitter.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

At least three people have been injured, KNBC reported, while the Santa Clarita sheriff’s office reported approximately five people being treated for injuries.

Henry Mayo Hospital reported on Twitter that it has received two patients in critical condition from the school with three others reportedly on the way.

#SaugusHighShooting: We have received 2 patients in critical condition, 3 en route. We will provide updates as they become available. — Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019

“We have multiple victims down,” said Sgt. Bob Boese of the LA County Sheriff’s Department, according to the station. “Our deputies are doing a systematic search of the campus, trying to locate the suspect.”

Authorities received reports of a shooting at the campus at about 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I am terrified for everyone at Saugus High School,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “It’s 10 minutes from my home. I have good friends that go to school there, they are twins. Max got walked to the nearby park. Madison saw the shooting and ran to a room with no lock, she (barricaded) herself in.”

The city of Santa Clarita, which is about 40 miles north of Los Angeles, reported that a reunification point for students and parents had been established at Central Park.

All schools in the William S. Hart District have been locked down, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Authorities are searching for a 15-year-old boy in a black hat and black clothing believed to be connected to the shooting, according to the publication.

A Twitter post by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department described the accused shooter as a “male Asian in black clothing.”

The search is focusing on a brushy area along a creek behind the school, along with nearby backyards, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reaction to reports of the shooting poured in from across the United States.

BREAKING NEWS!!! THIS BREAKS MY HEART. WHY? https://t.co/se0zKmZt0H — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) November 14, 2019 This was too close to home. My family and I used to live directly behind this school. My kids club track team trained at #Saugus High. Had we still lived in Santa Clarita, this would have been my daughter’s high school if she attended public school. Just crazy to about. https://t.co/rScDdp2S3l — T.C. Stallings (@TCStallings) November 14, 2019 I am terrified for everyone at Saugus High School. It’s 10 minutes from my home. I have good friends that go to school there, they are twins. Max got walked to the nearby park. Madison saw the shooting and ran to a room with no lock, she baracaded herself in. #SaugusHigh — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 14, 2019 My office is monitoring the situation—please avoid the area around Saugus High School. Grateful for first responders who are on the scene. https://t.co/eqzHpeJXzi — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) November 14, 2019 Got my daughter. She’s 10, dressed in black and white pilgrim outfit.



Very quiet. I asked what she knew, what they told them. “Someone st Saugus high ... hurt kids.”



Barely a whisper. Then she cried. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) November 14, 2019