Several students and an officer hurt during high school brawl, Texas police say

“A large physical fight” broke out Tuesday at a Texas high school, and police were sent to contain what one student called “just chaos,” according to officials and media reports.

Rosenberg police were called to B.F. Terry High School, and officers stayed there as school let out, officials said on Facebook.

“The first part of lunch is just chaos. Teachers are involved, (and) the police. It’s crazy in there,” student Jose Garcia said to Click 2 Houston.

“Cellphone videos show students hitting each other, seemingly at random, in different hallways and in the cafeteria and show faculty and officers struggling to control the situation,” Click 2 reported.

Twitter user “redbeansoup6” recorded 41 seconds of a fight in which police are seen struggling with students and trying to contain the situation.

terry high so embarrassing I hate that I go to this damn school pic.twitter.com/yXqJM2tdpM — (@redbeansoup6) November 12, 2019

The “Lamar Consolidated Independent School District sent an email to parents stating they were holding students in their sixth-period classrooms until dismissal due to a student fight,” according to KHOU11.

Rosenberg police Chief Jonathan White said on his personal Twitter account “there were 2 physical disturbances at Terry HS today” and said false information was being spread regarding the incident.

“No weapons were involved. School was placed on hold until the end of day to ensure the safety of everyone. More info will be released at a later time,” White said on Twitter.

Several students suffered minor injuries, and an officer “was injured in the hand after slamming into a glass display case while trying to detain a student,” Click 2 Houston said.