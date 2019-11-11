Dog caught with stash in its jacket pocket during traffic stop, Colorado cops say

A Colorado driver was arrested on outstanding warrants after he was pulled over this month — but what was found in his dog’s jacket landed him even more charges, police said.

Aaron Brown, 28, was pulled over around 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 after an officer noticed that Brown’s Subaru Legacy lacked a front license plate and that his back license plate wasn’t registered to the car, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Brown gave the officer a false name, but another officer helped identify Brown, who had several active warrants and was arrested, police said.

During the encounter, a small dog hopped out of the vehicle. Brown “picked up the dog, which was wearing a jacket, and held it until he was taken into custody,” police said.

The pet was handed over to the local Humane Society — but as a police officer passed over the dog, he “he felt some sort of container in a pouch on the dog’s jacket,” so he “removed the container from the dog’s jacket and discovered what appeared to be black tar heroin,” according to police.

“The dog’s jacket was removed and Mr. Brown’s wallet fell out, which had his identification card inside,” police said. “The substance was tested and confirmed to be heroin.”

Brown was booked at the Pueblo County Detention Center on the earlier outstanding charges he faced, as well as on new charges of possession of a controlled substance, violation of a protection order, driving on a revoked license, misusing license plates and operating an uninsured vehicle.

“Dogs aren’t always man’s best friend,” police said.

Brown remains in custody on Monday, according to online Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office records.