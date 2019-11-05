13-year-old charged in double murder escapes from North Carolina courtroom, cops say

Police are looking for a teen murder suspect who escaped from court on Tuesday.

The 13-year-old was in court for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon when he escaped at about noon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen, along with a 19-year-old, was charged in October with the murders of two brothers, The News & Observer reported.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help locating him.

He is described as an Indian male, 5 feet tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, beige pants and leg restraints with no shoes, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen at the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Rd. in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.