Texas teen walking home from practice dashed into burning home to save child, he says

A child in Texas is safe thanks to a teen’s split-second decision Monday night.

Gabriel Vivoni, 17, says he had just gotten home from swim practice when he noticed something odd in his Mansfield neighbor’s garage — flames, KXAS reported. Vivoni says he knocked on the door to no avail, then ran home to call 911 before returning to his neighbor’s house.

Gabriel Vivoni, 17, says he saw his neighbor’s house on fire before running inside and bringing an 11-year-old out to safety. Screengrab: KXAS

Vivoni says he knew his 11-year-old neighbor was typically home alone until later in the evening, so he decided to break into the house to check on the child, KTVT reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Vivoni says he found the child asleep on the couch in front of the television and took him outside, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“The boy was like, ‘Yo, what’s going on?’” Vivoni told the newspaper. “And I was like, ‘Hey man, there’s a fire in your house right now. We gotta get out of here!’”

Screengrab: KXAS

Officials are investigating the cause of fire, but no one was injured in the blaze, KTVT reported.

McClatchy news group reached out to Mansfield Fire Department for comment.