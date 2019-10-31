‘Whites only’ and ‘colored only’ signs put over fountains at SC high school as ‘prank’

Students at a South Carolina high school posted signs that said “whites only” and “colored only” over water fountains as a “prank.” Screen grab/Facebook

Students at a South Carolina high school were disciplined after “an extremely offensive and distasteful prank” sparked outrage, school officials say.

A photo posted to Facebook on Wednesday shows one sign that says “whites only” and another that says “colored only” taped above two water fountains at West Ashley High School in Charleston.

“I’m lost for words,” the post said. “Today someone decided this was okay.”

The post had been shared more than 400 times and had more than 100 comments as of Thursday afternoon.

“This is disgusting,” one person commented.

“A shame,” another said.

The Charleston County School District addressed the incident in a statement.

District officials said the signs were an “extremely offensive and distasteful prank” done by students at the high school and that the students were of “different racial backgrounds.”

“School administrators took swift action and handled discipline per district protocol,” the statement said.

West Ashley High School Principal Ryan Cumback sent a message to school families on Wednesday about the signs, according to Andrew Pruitt, spokesperson for the school district.

Cumback called the signs “extremely insensitive and hurtful” and said the school has no tolerance for such things.

“I understand how upsetting the image posted on social media is,” he said in the message. “That is why we acted swiftly in addressing the matter and why I am reaching out tonight.”

He said the students involved “admitted they were wrong” but are still faced disciplinary actions.

The Charleston Police Department told WCIV that the students will not be facing criminal charges and that the incident is being handled by the school.