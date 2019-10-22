18-year-old Georgia Southern football player dies months into first season, school says

An 18-year-old offensive lineman at Georgia Southern University has died, the school said Monday.

Freshman Jordan Wiggins was an electrical engineering major from Tallahassee, Florida, according to the team. He played at Godby High School in Tallahassee before college.

Georgia Southern Athletics confirmed the death in a short statement, but did not give details.

Jordan Wiggins was a freshman from Tallahassee, Florida. Georgia Southern University

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available,” the department said.

The Georgia Southern Eagles are 3-3 so far this season. They are scheduled to play New Mexico State University this weekend at home in Statesboro.