Luggage explodes as it’s loaded onto plane at Chicago airport, police say

A bag that exploded as it was loaded onto a plane at an airport in Chicago was possibly the result of a cellphone battery or charger being run over, police said.

The luggage exploded Monday while it was being put onto an airplane at Midway International Airport, WBBM reported. The Chicago bomb unit responded to the scene.

Police say they responded to the airport about 12:20 p.m. to investigate the explosion, the Chicago Tribune reported. No one was injured, the newspaper reported.

Chicago police tweeted about 1 p.m. that the “luggage incident” at the airport was cleared and operations are resuming.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There is no threat to public safety,” police tweeted.

The luggage incident at Midway Airport has been cleared. There is no public safety threat. Airport operations are resuming. pic.twitter.com/EbVEmUyhy5 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 21, 2019

Police spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said the bag was “affected by a possible cell phone battery or battery charger,” according to a tweet. The bag was run over by a luggage vehicle and did not “combust or explode on its own,” Gugliemi tweeted.

Further investigation reveals the bag was actually run over by a luggage vehicle and did not combust or explode on its own. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 21, 2019

A video from Scott McBride on Twitter shows emergency vehicles with flashing lights on the tarmac as the explosion was investigated.